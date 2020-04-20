Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Thursday:
Theft in the 100 block of Ohio Street.
Friday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Robinson Street.
Theft in the 2000 block of Lake Terrace Drive.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Griffin Street.
Danville male given notice to appear for illegal dumping in the 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Townsend Street.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of Harmon Street.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Ashland Street.
Saturday:
Criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Theft reported in the 400 block of Ashland Street.
Residential burglary in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Pixley Street.
Theft in the 600 block of East South Street.
Danville female arrested for obstructing a police officer in the unit block of Henderson Street.
Burglary to an automobile on Palomino Drive.
Female issued notice to appear in court for panhandling at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1500 block of Harmon Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm/criminal damage in the 400 block of Anderson Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Williams and Beard streets.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at North Griffin and Lape streets.
Danville male arrested for domestic battery in the 900 block of Wakely Street.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the unit block of North Alexander Street.
Criminal trespass, criminal damage in the 800 block of John Street.
Criminal trespass to property at Poland Road and North Bowman Avenue.
Burglary in the 1500 block of Russell Street.
Theft in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
Criminal trespass to property in the 700 block of Franklin Street.
Fraud at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of East Seminary Street.
Monday:
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Domestic incident in the 200 block of Spelter Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Male arrested for battery in the 700 block of South First Street, Hoopeston.
Friday:
A girl's purple bicycle was recovered from the area of South Third Avenue and West Penn Street, Hoopeston. The owner may claim his property at Hoopeston City Hall.
Armstrong male arrested for domestic battery off 2500 North Road in rural Armstrong.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Chicago Street, Henning.
Saturday:
Criminal trespass to property off 600 North Road, Georgetown.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of East Young Street, Hoopeston.
Sunday:
Burglary/criminal damage on Elm Street, Georgetown.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents at result in tickets or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Friday, 5:56 a.m. — At Van Buren and Jackson streets involving Monique D. Sims-Crider and James R. Kesner, both of Danville. Sims-Crider was ticketed for disregarding a stop sign at an intersection.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m. —In the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street involving Adam C. Keeran of Catlin and Wilma L. Bush of Danville. Keeran was ticketed for failure to yield right-of-way upon emerging from private road or driveway.
Thursday, 1:27 p.m. — At East Main and Lauhoff involving Clayton J. Burson of Westville and Hunter M. Powell of Danville. Burson was ticketed for no insurance.
Thursday, 8:02 a.m. — At Vance Lane and Mikel Road involving Jesse Ray Curry and Madison B. Carlton, both of Danville. Curry was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 11:48 a.m. — On Interstate 74 at mile marker 205 involving Scott D. Sholar and Akinsefunmi, Akinniranye both of Indianapolis, and a third vehicle being towed by the second unit. Sholar was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
April 14, 12:45 p.m. — On Route 1 at Southgate Drive involving Christian M. Woods of Champaign and Mike A. Nuckols of Paxton. Woods was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
