Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
THURSDAY:
Prowler in the 800 block of John Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Theft in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Theft in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Burglary to a motor vehicle at Menards, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Danville female arrested for retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Burglary and theft in the 400 block of Chandler Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Identity theft in the 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.
Female issued notice to appear in court for pandering at Stock and Field, 3363 N. Vermilion St.
FRIDAY:
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Burglary in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Theft, mislaid property in the 400 block of West Main Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
THURSDAY:
Burglary to a shed in the unit block of Pattie Drive, Oakwood.
Hoopeston female given a notice to appear in court for an illegal burn in a trash can in the 500 block of West Main Street, Hoopeston.
FRIDAY:
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Victor Street, Westville.
