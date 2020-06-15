Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Thursday:
Theft of mislaid property at Circle K, 612 N. Bowman Ave.
Friday:
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Oak Street.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Disorderly conduct at OSF, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Theft in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
Tilton male arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Culver's, 3210 N. Vermilion St.
Battery at First Street and Spelter Avenue.
Saturday:
Chicago male arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Danville male arrested in connection with domestic battery in the unit block of Illinois Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Theft in the 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance at South Gilbert and First streets.
Burglary, criminal damage in the 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Battery in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage at Carle Clinic, 311 W. Fairchild St.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Burglary to a business at JB Hawks, 501 N. Vermilion St.
Homes invasion, armed robbery in the unit block of Tennessee Avenue.
Battery in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated battery with a firearm the 900 block of Koehn Drive.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Dakota Street.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Maplewood Drive.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of Vance Lane.
Monday:
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 900 block of Koehn Drive.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at Green Meadows Apartments, 1610 Edgewood Drive.
Prowler in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Battery in the unit block of Tennessee Street.
Battery in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
Automobile theft in the unit block of North Gilbert Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Fraud in the unit block of Danville Street, Westville.
Battery in the unit block of East Southgate Drive, Tilton.
Burglary to a residence in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Saturday:
Hoopeston male given notice to appear in court for theft and possession of cannabis in the 200 block of West Maple Street, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston male arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property and other charges in the 800 block of East Washington Street, Hoopeston.
Reckless driving at Georgetown Road and East Ross Lane, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North State Street, Westville.
Criminal damage to a vehicle off 1034 East Road, Potomac.
Veedersburg, Ind,. male arrested for possession of a controlled substance and wanted on warrant in the 300 block of Visitor Street, Westville.
Disorderly conduct in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
Tilton female arrested in connection with domestic battery in the 2000 block of Liberty Street, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of North Main Street, Georgetown.
Sunday:
Theft in the 1700 block of North State Street, Westville.
Burglary off 3700 North Road, Rossville.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of South Wilson Street, Potomac.
Hoopeston male ticketed for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston male ticketed for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Penn Street.
Theft on U.S. Route 150, Oakwood.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 7:06 a.m. — In the 400 block of South Gilbert Street involving Jeremy Parsons and Jasmine N. Broadie, both of Danville. Parsons was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 12:37 p.m. — At East Williams and Hazel streets involving Diana G. Bowers and Terrion T. Dickerson, both of Danville. Bowers was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.
Friday, 3:54 p.m. — At East Main and North Bowman Avenue involving Thomas D. Nguyen of Champaign and Virgina D. Mann of Danville. Mann was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and Nguyen was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
Friday, 4:46 p.m. — In the 800 block of East Main Street involving Drucilla Hayes of Danville, Shearie N. Kummerer of Dana and Andru K. Aguirre of Danville. Hayes was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 3:14 p.m. — At 1628 Georgetown Road involving Jennifer M. Johnson of Danville. She was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, no registration and violation of classification-second division vehicle, motorcycle or motor-driven cycle.
Friday, 2:57 p.m. — At 24512 North and 1800 East roads in Newell Township involving Patrick E. Henning of Hoopeston. He was ticketed for driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Saturday, 6:54 p.m. — At North Griffin and East Williams streets involving Harahja M. Martin and Kinda A. R. Cooper, both of Danville. Both were ticketed for operating uninsured vehicles.
Saturday, 11:54 a.m. — In the 800 block of Commercial Street involving Ernst Petersen and Juanita Tetter, both of Danville. Petersen was ticketed for improper backing.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Williams Street involving Corey D. Morgan and Asia L. Deneal, both of Danville. Morgan was ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control device.
Saturday, 6:43 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Oak Street involving Lauren E. Bard of Danville. She was ticketed for improper use of an electronic communication device.
Sunday, 5:16 p.m. — At Williams and Wisconsin streets involving Damian P. Hill and Scott A. Kain, both of Danville. Hill was ticketed for failure to yield.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
