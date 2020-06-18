Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1100 block of Lorraine.
Wednesday:
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1405 N. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Plum Street.
Theft in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Theft in the 100 block of North Logan Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Cleary Avenue.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 100 block of Rhea.
Burglary in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Fera.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Prowler in the 100 block of California.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 16000 block of Arrowhead Road.
Theft in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Thursday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Aggravated discharge of firearm in the 1700 block of East English Street.
