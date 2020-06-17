Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday:
Fraud in the 300 block of Northland Street.
Battery at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3101 N. Vermilion St.
Battery at 77 N. Gilbert.
Criminal sexual assault reported in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Domestic battery at Griffin and Fairchild.
Battery at Murphy Oil, 4105 N. Vermilion; a man was arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild; a woman was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of West First Street.
Possession of another’s credit card in the 900 block of East Seminary.
Burglary in the 700 block of North Gilbert.
Burglary in the 400 block of Chandler.
Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Burglary in the 1300 block of Cleveland.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal trespass to vehicle in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Fraud in the 200 block of Poland Road, Danville.
Fraud in the 8300 block of U.S. Route 136, Potomac.
Burglary in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
