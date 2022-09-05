Incidents reported to city and county police agencies include:
Friday
12:49 a.m. — property damage accident, Main and Hazel, Danville.
8:19 a.m. — criminal damage, East Fairchild, Danville.
9:16 a.m. — criminal damage, 300 block of Vaught Street, Westville.
9:14 a.m. — assault, disorderly conduct, Wisconsin Street. Danville.
9:23 a.m. — criminal damage 500 block, North Henning Road, Danville.
9:23 a.m. — domestic battery, 300 block of Franklin, Danville.
9:27 a.m. — burlgaryin Oakwood, 9000 block of Glenburn Creek Road.
11:26 a.m. — domestic battery, 400 block of North Vermilion, Danville.
11:10 a.m. — aggravated battery in Danville, 800 block of North Logan.
10:46 a.m. — armed robbery in Danville, 1200 East Main.
11:53 a.m. — theft of lost or mislaid property in Danville, 4000 block of North Vermilion.
11:27 a.m. — criminal damage to property in Danville, Iowa Street.
2:20 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
3:39 p.m. — criminal trespassing and property theft in Danville, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
2:25 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, 400 block of North Vermilion.
4:23 p.m. — driving with suspending license in Danville, First and Southgate streets.
2:08 p.m. — theft in Danville, West Center Street.
4:26 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, 400 block of South Bowman.
3:37 p.m. — theft in Danville, 1500 block of East Main Street.
3:07 p.m. — criminal damage in Danville, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
2:48 p.m. — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Danville, 600 block of Wayne Street.
5:50 p.m. — theft in Danville, 2000 block of Cannon Street.
9:39 p.m. — driving with suspended license in Danville, South Bowman Avenue.
9:52 p.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:58 p.m. — burglary in Westville, 1000 block of South State Street.
Saturday
12:08 a.m. — fleeing/eluding police in Danville, Main and Nicklas.
12:15 a.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, North Bowman Street.
12:25 a.m. — arson investigation in Danville, 1000 block of North Bowman.
12:57 a.m. — shots fired in Danville, 600 block of Plum Street.
2 a.m. — aggravated battery with a firearm in Danville, Tennessee Avenue.
2:09 a.m. — aggravated use of an unlawful weapon, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
2:18 a.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, 3400 block of East Main.
5:27 a.m. — theft of a motor vehicle in Danville, 1400 block of Oak Street.
8:29 a.m. — criminal damage in Catlin.
9:22 a.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 900 block of Redden Court.
12:37 p.m. — aggravated criminal trespass and burglary in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood.
1:03 p.m. — criminal damage in Danville, Kansas Avenue.
2:27 p.m. — sexual predator in public park in Hoopeston.
2:25 p.m. — property damage accident in Westville, Hickman and State streets.
1:39 p.m. — harassment in Danville, 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.
2:37 p.m. — burglary and criminal trespass in Tilton, 600 block of West Ross Lane.
6:33 p.m. — battery in Danville, West Union road.
6:04 p.m. — aggravated battery in Danville, 900 block of West English Street.
7:50 p.m. — aggravated assault in Danville, Fairweight Street.
8:12 p.m. — aggravated discharge of a firearm in Danville, Plum and Griggs streets.
11:16 p.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 900 block of Hubbard Street.
11:07 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, Grape Creek Road.
Sunday
2 a.m. — felony criminal trespass in Tilton, 400block of Dellwood Street.
2:16 a.m. — theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
4:03 a.m. — criminal damage in Danville, 600 block of Dearborn.
