Incidents reported to city and county police agencies include:

Friday

12:49 a.m. — property damage accident, Main and Hazel, Danville.

8:19 a.m. — criminal damage, East Fairchild, Danville.

9:16 a.m. — criminal damage, 300 block of Vaught Street, Westville.

9:14 a.m. — assault, disorderly conduct, Wisconsin Street. Danville.

9:23 a.m. — criminal damage 500 block, North Henning Road, Danville.

9:23 a.m. — domestic battery, 300 block of Franklin, Danville.

9:27 a.m. — burlgaryin Oakwood, 9000 block of Glenburn Creek Road.

11:26 a.m. — domestic battery, 400 block of North Vermilion, Danville.

11:10 a.m. — aggravated battery in Danville, 800 block of North Logan.

10:46 a.m. — armed robbery in Danville, 1200 East Main.

11:53 a.m. — theft of lost or mislaid property in Danville, 4000 block of North Vermilion.

11:27 a.m. — criminal damage to property in Danville, Iowa Street.

2:20 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of North Hazel Street.

3:39 p.m. — criminal trespassing and property theft in Danville, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

2:25 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, 400 block of North Vermilion.

4:23 p.m. — driving with suspending license in Danville, First and Southgate streets.

2:08 p.m. — theft in Danville, West Center Street.

4:26 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, 400 block of South Bowman.

3:37 p.m. — theft in Danville, 1500 block of East Main Street.

3:07 p.m. — criminal damage in Danville, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

2:48 p.m. — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Danville, 600 block of Wayne Street.

5:50 p.m. — theft in Danville, 2000 block of Cannon Street.

9:39 p.m. — driving with suspended license in Danville, South Bowman Avenue.

9:52 p.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:58 p.m. — burglary in Westville, 1000 block of South State Street.

Saturday

12:08 a.m. — fleeing/eluding police in Danville, Main and Nicklas.

12:15 a.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, North Bowman Street.

12:25 a.m. — arson investigation in Danville, 1000 block of North Bowman.

12:57 a.m. — shots fired in Danville, 600 block of Plum Street.

2 a.m. — aggravated battery with a firearm in Danville, Tennessee Avenue.

2:09 a.m. — aggravated use of an unlawful weapon, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

2:18 a.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, 3400 block of East Main.

5:27 a.m. — theft of a motor vehicle in Danville, 1400 block of Oak Street.

8:29 a.m. — criminal damage in Catlin.

9:22 a.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 900 block of Redden Court.

12:37 p.m. — aggravated criminal trespass and burglary in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood.

1:03 p.m. — criminal damage in Danville, Kansas Avenue.

2:27 p.m. — sexual predator in public park in Hoopeston.

2:25 p.m. — property damage accident in Westville, Hickman and State streets.

1:39 p.m. — harassment in Danville, 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.

2:37 p.m. — burglary and criminal trespass in Tilton, 600 block of West Ross Lane.

6:33 p.m. — battery in Danville, West Union road.

6:04 p.m. — aggravated battery in Danville, 900 block of West English Street.

7:50 p.m. — aggravated assault in Danville, Fairweight Street.

8:12 p.m. — aggravated discharge of a firearm in Danville, Plum and Griggs streets.

11:16 p.m. — criminal trespass in Danville, 900 block of Hubbard Street.

11:07 p.m. — domestic battery in Danville, Grape Creek Road.

Sunday

2 a.m. — felony criminal trespass in Tilton, 400block of Dellwood Street.

2:16 a.m. — theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

4:03 a.m. — criminal damage in Danville, 600 block of Dearborn.

