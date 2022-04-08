Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, April 5:

2:28 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Second Street.

6:00 p.m., battery, East Main Street.

Wednesday, April 6:

7:02 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.

8:58 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

9:21 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 300 block of North Main Street.

10:13 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

10:44 a.m., battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:34 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.

11:39 a.m., criminal trespassing, Tillman Avenue.

12:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 19000 block of East 1100 North Road.

1:13 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street.

1:23 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.

2:15 p.m., burglary in Westville, 13000 block of East 1100 North Road.

3:02 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:19 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:27 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

6:12 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, 30000 block of Smith Street.

8:00 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, Voorhees and Collett Streets.

8:50 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.

9:05 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Thursday, April 7:

7:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

9:21 a.m., theft, 2800 block of East Main Street.

11:39 a.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 13000 block of East 150 North Road.

11:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:57 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.

1:40 p.m., burglary in Fithian, 5300 block of East Lincoln Trail Road.

1:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:20 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

3:50 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.

7:03 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, First Avenue and 14th Street.

8:46 p.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.

Friday, April 8:

3:09 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1000 block of Norman Street.

4:54 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of James Place.

