Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, April 5:
2:28 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Second Street.
6:00 p.m., battery, East Main Street.
Wednesday, April 6:
7:02 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
8:58 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
9:21 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 300 block of North Main Street.
10:13 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
10:44 a.m., battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:34 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.
11:39 a.m., criminal trespassing, Tillman Avenue.
12:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 19000 block of East 1100 North Road.
1:13 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street.
1:23 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
2:15 p.m., burglary in Westville, 13000 block of East 1100 North Road.
3:02 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:19 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:27 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
6:12 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, 30000 block of Smith Street.
8:00 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, Voorhees and Collett Streets.
8:50 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
9:05 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, April 7:
7:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
9:21 a.m., theft, 2800 block of East Main Street.
11:39 a.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 13000 block of East 150 North Road.
11:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:57 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.
1:40 p.m., burglary in Fithian, 5300 block of East Lincoln Trail Road.
1:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:20 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
3:50 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.
7:03 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, First Avenue and 14th Street.
8:46 p.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.
Friday, April 8:
3:09 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1000 block of Norman Street.
4:54 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of James Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.