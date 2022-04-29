Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022:
8:26 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, criminal damage, burglary to vehicle, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
12:09 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft, criminal damage to property, 800 block of Grant Street.
12:20 p.m., burglary to garage, burglary to vehicle, Cronkhite Avenue.
12:39 p.m., theft, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:59 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 12000 block of U.S. 150.
3:28 p.m., assault, Arlington Drive.
3:33 p.m., assault in Catlin, 100 block of East Davis Drive.
3:41 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 8900 block of Glenburn Creek Road.
3:57 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, Church Street.
4:15 p.m., battery, Lake Street.
4:34 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:00 p.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of North California Avenue.
5:41 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Harmon Street.
5:46 p.m., battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
9:03 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
11:00 p.m., aggravated battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, April 28, 2022:
5:06 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
