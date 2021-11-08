Incidents reports to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Danville male arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of North Griffin Street.
Burglary in the unit block of Indiana Street.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of North Logan Avenue.
Female arrested for battery in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Theft at 11801 East and 2130 North roads.
Residential burglary in the 300 block of Chandler Street.
Male arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in he unit block of Virginia Street.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Cypress Street.
Possession of stolen property at Seminary and Jackson streets.
Saturday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive.
Theft in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Tilton female arrested for retail theft in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault with a firearm in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Lake Street.
Aggravated assault, aggravated battery in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Theft in the 2000 block of Hickory Road.
Sunday:
Noise violation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
Theft in rthe 1000 block of East Main Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Theft of mislaid property at the Pilot gas station, 502 N. Oakwood St., Oakwood.
Friday:
Burglary in the 1300 block of First Street, Tilton.
Warrant arrest of a Hoopeston male in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Criminal damage at 600 North Road and 1800 East Road, Georgetown.
Theft in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 150, Oakwood.
Forgery in the 800 block of Lawndale Avenue, Tilton.
Sunday:
Male of Champaign arrested in aggravated domestic battery/unlawful restraint incident in the 1000 block of Savannah Court in Hoopeston.
Warrant arrest of a female in the 300 block of West Main Street, Hoopeston.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1520 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of North State Street, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Oak Street, Georgetown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.