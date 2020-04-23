Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Battery in the 1500 block of East Main.
Assault in the 100 block of Iowa.
Theft in the unit block of Shorewood.
Obstructing in the 1800 block of Westview.
Aggravated assault at Grace and Cleveland.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Theft in the 1200 block of North Logan.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North California.
Criminal damage in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of cannabis in the 2600 block of North Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Battery in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Stroup.
Criminal damage at Walgreens, 400 W. Fairchild.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Cunningham.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of West Madison.
Unlawful use of a weapon at North Jackson and East Fairchild.
Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of California.
Theft in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Criminal damage at City Hall, 17 W. Main.
Forgery at Stock & Field, 3363 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of Benson, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Burglary in the 300 block of North North, Danville.
Harassment via electronic device in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal trespass to property in the 400 block of Lyons, Westville.
Driving under the influence and towed motor vehicle at Georgetown Road and Ross Lane, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1900 block of Indianapolis, Lebanon, Ind. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass and towed motor vehicle at North Guthrie and West 3rd Avenue, Rankin.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Harrison, Oakwood.
Fraud and forgery in the 700 block of Brentwood, Tilton.
Driving while license suspended in the 500 block of East Wyman, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.