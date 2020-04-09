Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Harmon.
Aggravated assault in the 2800 block of East Main.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Griggs.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Griggs.
Criminal damage and residential burglary in the 300 block of East South.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Deceptive practice in the 2000 block of East Main.
Criminal damage and burglary at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, 812 N. Logan.
Burglary in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Burglary in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Driving while suspended at Fairweight and Williams. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Battery in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Residential burglary in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Bahls. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 2800 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1900 block of South Jefferson. A man was arrested.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to vehicle in the 1100 block of James.
Theft in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Champaign, Allerton.
Wanted on a warrant and towed motor vehicle in the 18800 block of East 500 North, Georgetown.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
