Police responded to the following calls:
Danville
Tuesday:
Possession of cannabis in the 500 block of Grant. Two men were issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Stroup.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Harassment at Starcraft Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild.
Theft by deception in the 100 block of North Kansas.
Disorderly conduct and obstruction at Dunham Sports, 2917 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Recovered property at Williams and Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct and battery in the 300 block of Harvey.
Criminal trespass to residence in the unit block of East 5th.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Grace.
Towed motor vehicle in the 1500 block of North Franklin.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 1800 block of East Main.
Recovered auto in the 700 block of West Williams.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Village Pantry, 402 N. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Recovered bicycle at Hoopeston Area High School, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
