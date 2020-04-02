Incidents reported to police included:
Danville:
Wednesday:
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Forrest.
Theft in the 1200 block of Cleary. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of Commercial.
Battery in the unit block of Columbus.
Battery in the unit block of Lake.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Sexual assault in the 800 block of North Logan.
Deceptive practice in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Possession of stolen property and wanted on a warrant in the 19800 block of Kemper Lane. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct at Bowman and Main.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Stroup.
Theft in the 1100 block of North Griffin.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Battery in the 1400 block of May.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville.
Wednesday:
Missing person in the 42700 block of North 880 East, Hoopeston. Missing is Nichole M. Hansen, 26.
Assist another agency at mile marker 200 of I-74, Fithian.
Wanted on a warrant (X3) at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Towed motor vehicle at Kennekuk County Park, 22296 N. Henning, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
