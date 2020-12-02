Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Monday:
Burglary to a vehicle in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Attempted burglary to a motor vehicle in the unit block of Maplewood.
Theft in the 1300 block of West Ross Lane.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Theft in the unit block of South Street.
Burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Arlington Drive.
Criminal damage to property, theft at Crosspoint, 210 Avenue C.
Burglary to a vehicle in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Elder abuse in the 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Deceptive practice at Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Tuesday:
Theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice and theft of lost/mislaid property at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault in the 300 block of East Voorhees.
Driving while license suspended at East Voorhees and Koehn. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of East Main.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Seminary.
VERMILION COUNTY
Monday:
Identity theft off of 1150 North Road, Homer.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of East Wood Street, Alvin.
Burglary in the unit block of Rue Le Petite, Westville.
Burglary to two vehicles in the 100 block of Kennedy, Westville.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Urban, Westville.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
Burglary in the unit block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Attempted home invasion in the 300 block of Martin, Danville.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing in the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 15000 block of East 4000 North, Hoopeston.
Burglary to a motor vehicle in the 18700 block of East 1100 North, Westville.
Hate crime and battery in the 100 block of North 2nd, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
