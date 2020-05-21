Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft of lost/mislaid property at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Possession of cannabis at South and Elizabeth.
Criminal trespass to property in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Giddings. A man was arrested.
Possession of meth at Fowler and Clyman. A man was arrested.
No valid drivers license at Vermilion and Davidson. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated assault in the 900 block of Fowler.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Unauthorized video recording in the 2000 block of North Gilbert.
Dirving while suspended in the 700 block of North Walnut. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft and criminal damage in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
No valid license at East Main and Eastgate.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Towed vehicle in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Driving under the influence at Plum and Mabin. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Towed motor vehicle at Route 1 and 3650 North, Rossville.
Disorderly conduct in the 11700 block of Kickapoo Park Road, Danville.
Forgery in the 32400 block of North 2100, Rossville.
Violation of probation at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of West 4th, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of East Elm, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of drugs in the 200 block of East 14th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
