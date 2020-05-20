Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a threat in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Stolen trailer in the unit block of Crystal Drive.
Theft in the unit block of Tillman.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Robinson.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis at Beeler Terrace, 300 Bradley Lane.
Criminal trespass to property at Clyman and Hubbard. Two men were issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespass to state property and wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the unit block of Illinois.
Disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of North Jackson.
Telephone harassment in the 300 block of Clements.
Telephone harassment at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant (X3) in the 1200 block of Garden, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Warrington and Avenue G. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended at Route 1 and Ross Lane, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at East Winter and North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Theft at West Williams and Oak.
Unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis and driving while suspended in the 800 block of East Main.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Order of protection violation in the 200 block of Green, Oakwood.
Tuesday:
Fraud in the 17700 block of East 3200 North, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 7200 block of Walnut, Collison.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Route 49 and East 3550 North, Rankin.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
