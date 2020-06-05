Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Driving while suspended at South Griffin and Utah. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Lorraine. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Disorderly conduct in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 2800 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of North Gilbert. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Theft of lost or mislaid property at Hibbett Sports, 2917 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1800 block of Cannon. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Harvey.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Harassment by electronic communications in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Theft of lost or mislaid property in the unit block of East South.
Identity theft in the unit block of South Griffin.
Theft in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Theft in the 1500 block of East Main.
Friday:
Driving while license suspended at English and Walnut.
Driving while license suspended and possession of cannabis at Norman and Pries.
Theft in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Burglary to residence in the 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Sherman.
Driving while suspended at East Voorhees and Fowler Avenue.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Dollar General, 519 N. State, Westville.
Forgery at Carnaghi’s, 2000 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Battery in the unit block of East Forest Avenue, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Friday:
Burglary in the 800 block of Texas Avenue, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
