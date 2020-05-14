Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, driving while suspended and no FOID at Fairchild and Bowman. Two men were arrested.
Driving while suspended at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Obstructing identification in the 600 block of Griffin.
Wanted on a warrant, driving while suspended and possession of cannabis in motor vehicle at Fairchild and Garfield Place. A man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended and public nuisance at Voorhees and Logan. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Harvey.
Disorderly conduct in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Fairchild and Colfax.
Reckless discharge in the unit block of South Alexander.
Recovered property in the unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
Driving after suspension at Voorhees and Koehn.
Aggravated battery in the 500 block of West Fairchild.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East 2nd Avenue, Rankin.
Aggravated assault and criminal trespass in the 15900 block of East 580 North, Georgetown.
Towed vehicle, driving while suspended and wanted on a warrant at the 209 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Thursday:
Harassment in the 15900 block of Arrowhead, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.