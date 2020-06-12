Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North Grant Street.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Dakota Street.
Danville male arrested for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Plum Street.
Burglary at My Brothers Liquor, 536 E. Main St.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Urbana male arrested for reckless driving at North Griffin and East Fairchild streets.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of Chandler Street.
Danville male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of East Main Street.
Friday:
Possession of cannabis at Jackson and Cherry streets.
June 5:
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of Lorraine Street.
Theft off 2030 North Road.
Theft by deception in the 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
Armed robbery in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Grant Street.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of North Franklin Street.
Criminal damage off 2750 North Road.
Theft by deception at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday:
Theft in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Park Haven Court.
Theft in the 1700 block of North Gilbert Street.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West Kelly Avenue.
Retail theft at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Armed robbery and aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Blackford Street.
Criminal damage at Rent-A-Center, 618 N Gilbert St.
June 7:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Logan Avenue and Kimber Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Harmon Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Criminal damage to an automobile in the 300 block of East Penn Street, Hoopeston.
June 5:
Possession of methamphetamine at South Church and Stewart streets, Rossville.
June 6:
Theft in the unit block of Shaw Street, Westville.
