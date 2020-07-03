Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Criminal trespass in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Wanted on a warrant at Big Lots, 20 N. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Harassment in the unit block of East Columbia.
Fraud and possession of another’s credit card in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Theft of a firearm in the 800 block of Johnson.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Sherman.
Harassment by electronic communications in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Battery in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Pixley.
Wanted on a warrant at Vermilion and Liberty.
Criminal damage in the 1400 block of Lape.
Friday:
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Lewis.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery int eh 1700 block of Adams, Tilton.
Possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and screeching tires at 14th and 1st, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of West 5th, Tilton.
Theft in the 200 block of South College, Potomac.
Battery in the 100 block of Hegeler, Danville.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 900 block of Wakely.
Burglary in the 25300 block of Route 1, Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.