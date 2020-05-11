Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Walnut Street.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Domestic battery in the 2300 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
Theft in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Grace Street.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday:
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Criminal trespass and criminal damage in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Kansas Avenue.
Danville female issued notice to appear in court for retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of North Alexander Street.
Theft of mislaid property in the 200 block of East Conron Street.
Theft in the 700 block of West Woodbury Street.
Illegal dumping in the unit block of Morin Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Griggs Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
Notice to appear in court issued for loud noise in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Sunday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Brewer Road.
Danville male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Theft of mislaid property at Save-a-Lot, 2 E. Main St.
Monday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Summit Street, Rossville.
Deceptive practice at Dollar General, 705 S. Chicago St., Rossville.
Theft in the 100 block of West 13th Street, Tilton.
Theft of license plate in the 100 block of East 2nd Street, Tilton.
Saturday:
Danville male arrested for possession of stolen property at Bowman Avenue and West Short Street, Westville.
Danville female arrested for criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Liberty Street, Tilton
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Wayne Drive, Oakwood.
Tilton female arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue, Tilton.
Monday:
Criminal trespass to a vehicle at North Main and East 16th streets, Georgetown.
Possession of methamphetamine in the 200 block of Victor Street, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Friday, 1:22 p.m. -- At Gilbert and Wilkin streets involving Jan E. Thomen and Lucrecio F. Lupian, both of Danville. Thomen was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m. -- At East Main and Illinois streets involving Destiny R. Hunt and Matthew D. Terrell, both of Danville. Hunt was ticketed for no valid driver's license.
Thursday, 10:34 p.m. -- At Seminary and Jackson streets involving John M. Crider Jr. and Henry B. Sago, both of Danville. Crider was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and Sago was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Thursday, 6:21 a.m. -- At Voorhees Street and Lynch Drive involving John M. Walker of Danville. Walker was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and no valid driver's license.
Thursday, 8:31 a.m. -- At 2200 North and Henning roads involving MacKensie R. High of Danville. High was ticketed for driving with suspended or revoked license and failure to report accident to police.
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. -- At North Bowman Avenue and Georgian Drive involving Cassie J. Rodgers of Henning and Shayla K. Boen of Potomac. Rodgers was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, 7:53 a.m. -- In the 100 block of East Liberty Lane involving Patrick L. Harrington and Barbara J. Miller, both of Danville. Harrington was ticketed for improper lane usage.
