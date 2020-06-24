Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Driving under the influence in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Burglary at Section and Williams.
Violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Domestic battery in the 17700 block of Pumpkin Center.
Telephone harassment in the 400 block of Lakemont.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Vance Lane.
Criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Lape.
Wanted on a warrant at Cherry and Jackson. A man was arrested.
Possession of stolen credit card at Big Lots, 20 N. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Holiday.
Criminal damage at Trident Tool, 130 N. Jackson.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the unit block of Tennessee.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Clay.
Aggravated battery at Quik Lube, 2710 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Identity theft in the 200 block of North Main, Fithian.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Parkview Court. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest in the 500 block of South 6th, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of East Honeywell, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 2800 block of Townway.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
