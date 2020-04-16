Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Burglary at CRIS Transportation, 615 E. Voorhees.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Possession of fireworks, resisting and obstructing and obstructing identification in the unit block of Bismark, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Harvey.
Driving while suspended at Main and South State. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 2400 block of East Main.
Theft in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Possession of a controlled substance at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Collett.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Criminal trespass in the 15600 block of West Newell, Danville.
Battery in the 2100 block of Denmark, Danville.
Theft in the 13000 block of East 1250 North, Catlin.
Theft in the 600 block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Theft from a vehicle in the unit block of South 1st, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 5700 block of Georgetown, Georgetown. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
