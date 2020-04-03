Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Loud noise in the 1200 block of Garden.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Columbia and Gilbert.
Forgery at Illinois Title Loans, 929 E. Main.
Battery in the 200 block of Stroup.
Home repair fraud in the 1700 block of Batestown.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Stroup. A woman was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1100 block of North Griffin.
Burglary in the 300 block of Delaware.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Edgewood. A woman was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Driving under the influence at Nebraska and Williams. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive. A man was arrested.
Friday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of Oak.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Lake Terrace, Danville.
Burglary in the 600 block of West 16th, Georgetown.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Blackford, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 23700 block of Shake Rag, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at CVS, 805 S. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston.
Friday:
Reckless driving in the unit block of Hodge, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
