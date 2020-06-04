Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Domestic dispute in the 900 block of Robinson.
Driving while suspended at South Crawford and East Main. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Theft and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of James Place.
No valid driver’s license at Williams and Oregon. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Harvey.
Deceptive practices in the unit block of Park.
Criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer at the Village Mall, 3101 N. Vermilion.
Possession of cannabis in the 900 block of Hazel. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Grant.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of North Vermilion.
Theft of mislaid property and credit card fraud in the 1200 block of East Main.
Criminal damage to property at Tacos Y Nieves, 501 N. Vermilion.
Theft at Wright’s Motors, 3622 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Penn, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Maple, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
