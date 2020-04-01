Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Retail theft in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1300 block of East Main.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Harmon.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Battery in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Edgewood.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Oak.
Domestic battery and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Beard.
Theft in the 800 block of East South.
Theft in the 400 block of Chandler.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Columbus.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of South Virginia.
Aggravated domestic battery at Fairchild and Bowman.
Theft in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Burglary in the 100 block of West State, Potomac.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of South F, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Identity theft at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.