Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery at Chandler and Voorhees.
Theft in the 1200 block of Cleary.
Aggravated domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic violence in the 1700 block of Glenwood.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Avenue F. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Rogers. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 400 block of Bryan.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Recovered property in the 200 block of California.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Chandler.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at Popeye’s, 3536 N. Vermilion.
Reckless discharge in the 100 block of Minnesota.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Monday:
Possession of meth in the 800 block of North Griffin. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Fairweight. A man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Giddings and Fairchild.
Medical assist in the 1200 block of Harmon.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of East Madison.
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Beard.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Theft in the 30600 block of State Line Road, Rossville.
Aggravated reckless driving at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Retail theft at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Motorist assist in the 12100 block of Route 150, Oakwood.
Monday:
Illegal dumping at Willow and Ontario, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of 13th, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Dixon, Rankin.
Tuesday:
Driving under the influence and towed motor vehicle on I-74, Danville.
Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood, Danville.
Aggravated assault in the 200 block of Hegeler, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
