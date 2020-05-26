Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Sunday:

Domestic battery at Chandler and Voorhees.

Theft in the 1200 block of Cleary.

Aggravated domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic violence in the 1700 block of Glenwood.

Wanted on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Avenue F. A man was arrested.

Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Rogers. A man was arrested.

Theft in the 400 block of Bryan.

Theft in the 700 block of Oak.

Recovered property in the 200 block of California.

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Chandler.

Aggravated battery with a firearm at Popeye’s, 3536 N. Vermilion.

Reckless discharge in the 100 block of Minnesota.

Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.

Monday:

Possession of meth in the 800 block of North Griffin. A woman was arrested.

Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Fairweight. A man was arrested.

Reckless discharge of a firearm at Giddings and Fairchild.

Medical assist in the 1200 block of Harmon.

Criminal damage in the 300 block of East Madison.

Tuesday:

Aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Beard.

Vermilion County

Sunday:

Theft in the 30600 block of State Line Road, Rossville.

Aggravated reckless driving at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton. A woman was arrested.

Retail theft at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton. A man was arrested.

Motorist assist in the 12100 block of Route 150, Oakwood.

Monday:

Illegal dumping at Willow and Ontario, Danville.

Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of 13th, Danville.

Domestic battery in the 200 block of Dixon, Rankin.

Tuesday:

Driving under the influence and towed motor vehicle on I-74, Danville.

Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood, Danville.

Aggravated assault in the 200 block of Hegeler, Danville.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

