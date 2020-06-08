Incidents reported to police included:
SUNDAY:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Avenue F.
Mob action in the 900 block of Cambell Lane.
Disorderly conduct at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Harvey Street.
Battery in the 400 block of North Griffin Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fair Oaks, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Danville male arrested for criminal trespass to property in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
MONDAY:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Williams and Plum streets.
Criminal trespass to a residence in the unit block of Lenover Avenue.
Two males arrested for possession of methamphetamine, wanted on a Vermilion County warrant at Route 1 and Arlington Drive, Westville.
Battery in the 100 block of West Locust Street, Ridge Farm.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the unit block of Snyder Avenue, Westville.
