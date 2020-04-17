Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Possession of a controlled substance at Lauhoff and Main.
Theft of debit card in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Battery at English and Robinson.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Warrington. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Theft at the American Inn, 1824 E. Main.
Theft in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Theft in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Retail theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage at the EconoLodge, 388 Eastgate.
Friday:
Driving while suspended at the 215 mile marker of I-74.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Ford County Jail, 235 American, Paxton.
Burglary in the unit block of East Ross Lane, Tilton.
Battery reported at the Hoopeston Police Department, Hoopeston. A man and a woman were arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
