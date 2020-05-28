Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct at Chandler and Fairchild.
Aggravated assault at Center and Walnut.
Wanted on a warrant at Beechwood and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Walnut and Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Theft of lost property at the Satellite Club, 2001 E. Main.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Forrest.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Tjeft in the 1500 block of Fairwood. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Forrest.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Oak and Center.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Driving while suspended in the 200 block of Kentucky. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended in the 1200 block of Fowler. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended in the 2100 block of Georgetown.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of West Clay.
Burglary to an auto in the 600 block of Lawndale.
Theft of vehicle in the 2800 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and Giddings. A woman was arrested.
Attempted burglary to vehicle in the 1600 block of Robinson.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Driving under the influence at McDonald’s, 499 N. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Brown.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Bluff, Potomac.
Driving while suspended and possession of cannabis in the 1600 block of Edgewood. A man was arrested.
Driving while restricted at Clingan Lane, Westville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage in the 2000 block of West Fleming, Catlin.
Theft in the 1500 block of Lincoln, Danville.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 1900 block of East Main, Danville.
Zero tolerance in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Home invasion in the 800 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Theft in the 1600 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
