Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Retail theft at County Market, 2917 N. Vermilion.
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery and resisting/obstructing a police officer in the 1200 block of Koehn.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Bremer.
Fire investigation in the 700 block of Grant.
Fire investigation in the 400 block of North Beard.
Theft at Woodforest Bank, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Battery, fleeing/eluding a police officer and endangering the life and health of a child in the 100 block of North Griffin. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Harvey. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing to property in the unit block of Nicklas, Danville.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Bremer.
Reckless discharge at Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street.
Arson at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Deceptive practice in the 100 block of Dolbee, Oakwood.
Criminal trespassing in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road, Danville.
Tuesday:
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Benton, Rossville.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Main, Henning.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of North L, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 2800 block of Vine, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of Seminary, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Ashland, Danville.
Criminal damage at Henning Road and Wabash Street, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
