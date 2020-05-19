Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Theft in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Forgery in the 200 block of South Kansas.
Criminal trespass and theft of services in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Assault in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Harassment in the 1300 block of Sheridan.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1000 block of James.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of North Griffin. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespass to land in the 2600 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Harassment in the 1100 block of Perrysville.
Harassment in the unit block of South California.
Domestic battery in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Grace.
Harassment in the 600 block of Bowman.
Theft in the 700 block of McReynolds.
Battery in the 1400 block of Grant.
Domestic dispute in the 700 block of Bryan.
Driving while revoked at Sherman and Woodbury. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Campbell.
Tuesday:
Reckless discharge in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Criminal trespass in the unit block of Lake.
Reckless discharge in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Theft by deception in the 500 block of Highland Park Road, Danville.
Child custody in the 100 block of Downing, Potomac.
Criminal sexual assault in the 600 block of North Chicago, Sidell.
Theft at Dollar General, 108 N. North, Danville.
Disorderly conduct and battery in the 200 block of Covert, Oakwood.
Domestic battery in the 2500 block of Georgetown, Danville.
Burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
