Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Burglary and criminal damage in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1000 block of East Main.
Towed vehicle at Vermilion and Voorhees.
Criminal trespass to property at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Panhandling at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Unlawful use of a credit card at Circle K, 401 W. Main.
Unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass to property in the 600 block of Pixley.
Criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Redden Court. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Criminal damage, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of East Main.
Residential burglary in the 600 block of Douglas.
Wanted on a warrant at Walnut and Madison. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at Martin and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Fairchild and Garfield Place. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Fleeing and eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia at Williams and Section.
No valid license and possession of meth in the unit block of South Henning.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of East Seminary.
No valid driver’s license at Voorhees and Bowman.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Illegal dumping in the 2600 block of Denmark Road, Danville.
Domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Smith, Westville.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of East Hegeler, Danville.
Aggravated assault, possession of an open title and unlawful use of a weapon in the 300 block of West 5th, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Possession of meth and wanted on a warrant at North State and Moore, Westville.
Assault, theft and threatening a public official in the 300 block of Summit, Rossville.
Domestic dispute in the 1700 block of West Williams, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
