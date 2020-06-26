Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Recovered a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Bismark.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Commercial.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Chandler.
Assault, battery and criminal trespass in the 900 block of Hillside.
Fraud in the 400 block of Avenue C.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Conron.
Criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of Westview.
Friday:
Aggravated battery at Burger King, 18 E. West Newell.
Aggravated battery in the 500 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of East 4th, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Johnson, Rankin. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia at Sourth First Avenue and West Maple, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle and possession of meth in the 2600 block of Denmark, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Lawndale, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Friday:
Domestic battery int eh 300 block of McKibben, Rossville.
Domestic dispute in the 8900 block of East 2360 North, Collison.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
