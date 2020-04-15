Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Retail theft at Mach 21, 510 N. Gilbert. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Oak.
Telephone harassment in the 500 block of North Collett.
Criminal trespass at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of Kentucky.
Criminal trespass in the 700 block of Section.
Retail theft at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert.
Burglary in the 1200 block of Garden.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Wakely.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Reckless discharge in the 600 block of Wayne.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 900 block of Wakely.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft of anhydrous ammonia in the 12900 block East 2750 North, Danville.
Fraud in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Criminal damage at Brazas Liquors, 2447 Georgetown, Danville.
Criminal damage, criminal trespass, violation of an order of protection and a towed motor vehicle in the 100 block of Delta, Oakwood.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of Hegeler.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Prowler in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.