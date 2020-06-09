Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main.
Reckless discharge at Main and Michigan.
Forgery in the 1200 block of Robinson.
Tobacco sale younger than 21 at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Tobacco sale younger than 21 at My Brother’s Liquors, 536 Main. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Tobacco sale younger than 21 at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery at Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert.
Armed robbery at JD Hawks, 501 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property in the unit block of Pine. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1400 block of North Franklin.
Criminal damage in the 1800 block of East Main.
Possession of cannabis at Voorhees and Dakota. A man was arrested.
Phone harassment in the 1200 block of Garden.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Driving while license suspended at Michigan and Voorhees.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Criminal damage at Route 1 and 2750 North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Taney County Jail, 266 Main, Forsyth, Mo. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 500 block of Dellwood, Tilton.
Assault in the unit block of Crystal Drive, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Driving while revoked at North Gilbert and West Harrison, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 21300 block of East 2240 North, Bismarck.
Harassment in the 400 block of South, Westville.
Driving while revoked in the 8000 block of Catlin-Homer Road Catlin. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Burglary in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Motor vehicle theft in the 7000 block of East 850 North, Fairmount.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
