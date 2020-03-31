Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Noise complaint at Lake Forest Apartments, 2320 N. Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Reckless discharge in the 300 block of North Walnut.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1600 block of Clyman.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer at Griffin and Vine. A man was arrested.
Obstruction of justice at the Polyclinic, 707 N. Logan. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Oakwood.
Possession of meth, resisting/obstructing a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer and threatening a police officer at Lee’s Famous Recipe, 501 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage at Double S Liquid Fee, 805 N. Griffin.
Violation of an order of protection in the 3000 block of Gulf Terrace.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Belton. One man was arrested and another was issued a notice to appear for obstructing a police officer.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday:
Battery and aggravated assault at Fowler and English.
Theft in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Robbery at Fowler and English.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Theft in the 200 block of West Lincoln, Hoopeston.
Theft at Centennial Manor Apartments, 426 E. Honeywell Ave., Hoopeston.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Lakeview, Danville.
Possession of stolen property in the 800 block of Texas, Danville.
Possession of meth at South State and Kentucky, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Delta, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Schultz, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 15900 block of Old West Newell, Danville.
Driving while license suspended in the 300 block of West Lake Boulevard, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Attempted burglary in the 400 block of West Lake Boulevard, Danville.
