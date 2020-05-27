Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at English and Hazel.
Theft in the 300 block of Eastgate.
Possession of a controlled substance at Woodbury and Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (X4), possession of a controlled substance and resisting/obstructing in the 400 block of Elm. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Burglary in the 300 block of Eastgate.
Domestic battery and robbery in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Illegal dumping in the 800 block of Johnson.
Abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Residential burglary in the unit block of North Oregon.
Wanted on a warrant, driving while suspended and public nuisance in the 500 block of Sherman. A man was arrested.
Recovered property at Stock & Field, 3363 N. Vermilion,
Wednesday:
Burglary to residence and criminal damage in the 500 block of Porter.
Burglary to an automobile in the unit block of South Griffin.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville.
Order of protection violation in the 200 block of North Johnson, Rankin.
Driving under the influence and criminal damage to state property at Kickapoo State Park, 10906 Kickapoo Park Road, Oakwood.
Residential burglary in the 17200 block of Crystal Place, Bismarck.
Theft at Stock & Field, 1625 Georgetown, Tilton.
Theft in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of East 13th, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Winter and Vermilion. A man was arrested, Danville.
Harassment in the unit block of Hicks.
Wednesday:
Possession of a controlled substance at Georgetown and Arlington, Danville.
Driving while license restricted at Melrose and Atwood, Tilton.
Criminal trespassing in the 100 block of South 1st, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while license suspended at Route 136 and 1110 East, Potomac.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.