Incidents reported to police include:
WEDNESDAY:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 700 block of West Woodbury Street.
THURSDAY:
Burglary in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Oakwood male arrested for criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of East Elm Street.
Danville male arrested for possession of cannabis at Main and McDonald streets.
Theft in the 100 block of Iowa Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of North Franklin Street.
Theft in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Fraud at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman Ave.
Fraud at Circle K, 401 W. Main St.
Burglary to an automobile in the 1300 block of North Franklin Street.
Burglary to a residence in the 500 block of Harmon Street.
Theft in the 400 block of Oak Street.
FRIDAY:
Theft of motor vehicle in the 800 block of East Madison Street.
Possession of methamphetamine at Harmon and Clay streets.
Aggravated domestic battery at West Fairchild and North Gilbert streets.
WEDNESDAY:
Civil disturbance in the 200 block of West 4th Street, Tilton.
Forgery in the 200 block of North Main Street, Fairmount.
THURSDAY:
Domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South Wilson Street.
Burglary to Dairy Queen, 715 W. Main St., Hoopeston.
FRIDAY:
Tilton male arrested in connection with aggravated domestic battery in the 200 block of West 4th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.