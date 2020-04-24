Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Abandoned vehicle at West Main and Avenue B.
Criminal sexual assault in the 600 block of Wayne.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Ohio.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Theft in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 400 block of South.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Friday:
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing, possession of controlled substance, possession of cannabis and reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and Ramp, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Thursday:
Fire code violation in the unit block of West Roselawn. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while restricted and unlawful use of a weapon at West Main and Cook, Westville. A man was arrested.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 100 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in the 100 block of Marlowe. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.