Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the unit block of North State.
Theft in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Attempted arson, criminal damage to property and burglary at the United Methodist Church, 901 N. Bowman.
Credit card fraud at Family Video, 705 N. Gilbert.
Theft in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Theft of credit/debit card in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Commercial.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismarck.
No valid driver’s license in the 1100 block of Giddings. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 2900 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at East Main and Michigan. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Burglary to an automobile and criminal damage in the 1500 block of East Main.
Aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in the 900 block of Fowler.
Theft in the 100 block of Payne.
Wednesday:
Burglary and wanted on a warrant at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Theft of medication in the 700 block of Sherman.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft of a firearm in the 200 block of North Chicago, Sidell.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of South 2nd Avenue, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Georgian Drive, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary and criminal damage to state supported property in the 14700 block of Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Poland and 1900 East, Danville. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Wednesday:
Residential burglary in the 200 block of Blackford, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.