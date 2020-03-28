Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Burglary and theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday:
Disorderly conduct, assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of West Walnut.
Burglary to residence in the 800 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Winter.
Forgery at Midwest American Credit Union, 210 N. Gilbert.
Theft at the American Legion, 201 Prospect Place.
Disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Parkview.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Chandler and Madison.
Obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Harvey. A woman was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of North California.
Retail theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Fraud at Midwest American Credit Union, 210 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage to automobile in the 2900 block of Townway.
Telephone harassment in the 1400 block of North Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of Sherman.
Deceptive practice in the unit block of Kentucky.
Friday:
Burglary to garage in the 500 block of Newell, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 15400 block of East, 2430 North, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Ann, Westville.
Criminal trespass in the 200 block of Ohio, Westville.
Driving under the influence in the 200 block of Benson, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of East Attica, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Saturday:
Driving after suspension in the 9200 block of North 800 East, Fairmount.
Domestic dispute in the 27300 block of Shake Rag, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
