Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant at North Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
Tuesday:
Obstructing in the 800 block of Johnson.
Telephone harassment in the 500 block of Grant.
Theft at Lake Forest Apartments, 2320 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 500 block of North Collett.
Noise violation in the 400 block of Avenue A. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated battery in a public place at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Driving while suspended at Fowler and English. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 2700 block of Townway.
Recovered property in the unit block of South.
Telephone harassment in the 700 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Identity theft in the 200 block of North Orr, Sidell.
Telephone harassment in the 700 block of Central, Tilton.
Towed motor vehicle in the 200 block of Ray, Henning.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of West Lake Boulevard, Danville.
Criminal damage in the 2300 block of Georgetown Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary to a trailer in the 3400 block of East 2350 North, Armstrong.
Violation of an order of protection in the 16900 block of Vermilion River Lane, Oakwood.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Chestnut, Hoopeston.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Wednesday, 5:21 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue, involving Jonrobert L. Shelby of Danville. Shelby was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
Wednesday, 3:22 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton, involving Dixie D. Rodgers of Tilton, Jerry R. Lindquist of Danville, and Micky E. Ross of Westville. Rodgers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
Wednesday, 8:17 p.m. — At Raymond and Jackson streets, involving Jacob S. Maxwell of Rossville. Maxwell was cited for driving under the influence.
Wednesday, 9 p.m. — In the 100 block of Marlowe Street, Danville Township, involving Christofer L. Duncheon of Tilton. Duncheon was cited for failure to notify owner after collision with unattended vehicle or other property and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. — At Georgetown and Ramp roads, Tilton, involving Jonathan C. Baker Jr. of Perrysville, Ind., and Prajapati M. Vipji of Glen Burnie, Md. Baker was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driverʼs license or permit and no proof of insurance.
Thursday, 6:40 a.m. — At Illinois Route 1 and West Newell Road, involving Tiffany J. Dale of Danville. Dale was cited for no proof of insurance.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m. — At Jefferson and Third streets, involving Rosemary Marie Wynn of Waynetown, Ind., and Glenda Jo Heath of Danville. Wynn was cited for disregarding stop or yield sign at an intersection, and Heath was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, 11:42 a.m. — In the 1000 block of West Fairchild Street, involving Richard P. Elkin of Danville, and Adrian D. Hawkins of Rantoul. Elkin was cited for improper traffic lane usage.
Friday, 4:29 p.m. — At Williams and Griffin streets, involving Marlon Hughes of Danville, and Daquan T. Crockett of Danville. Hughes was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
