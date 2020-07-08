Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Blueridge. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Battery at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main.
Possession of another’s credit card at the Sleep Inn, 361 Lynch.
Theft in the unit block of Logan Terrace.
Aggravated battery in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Filing false police report in the 1300 block of Knox.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 1000 block of Belton.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of cannabis at Voorhees and Saratoga.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Fairchild.
Criminal damage in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Belton.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Burglary in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Western Avenue, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Fraud in the 500 block of North Dixie Highway, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle in the 3400 block of North and North 770 East, Potomac.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Forgery at First Farmers Bank, 106 S. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Burger King, 1629 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
