Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Deceptive practice in the 1400 block of North Walnut.
Theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
No valid driver’s license and wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the unit block of Kentucky.
Theft in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Grand Circle.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of Tennessee.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 20300 block of East 900 North, Georgetown. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 500 block of Palomino Drive. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.