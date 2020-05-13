Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Tuesday:

Deceptive practice in the 1400 block of North Walnut.

Theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.

No valid driver’s license and wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.

Aggravated assault in the unit block of Kentucky.

Theft in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.

Residential burglary in the unit block of Grand Circle.

Wednesday:

Criminal damage in the unit block of Tennessee.

Vermilion County

Tuesday:

Wanted on a warrant in the 20300 block of East 900 North, Georgetown. A man was arrested.

Driving while suspended in the 500 block of Palomino Drive. A woman was released on a notice to appear.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

