Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Reckless driving at Espenschied Dog Park, 1680 N. Kimball. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden.
Theft of misplaced property and burglary to motor vehicle at Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion.
Possession of stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no FOID at Fairchild and Martin. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked and towed motor vehicle in the 200 block of Victor. A man was arrested.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent in the 200 block of Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Harassment by electronic communication in the 1200 block of Griggs Street.
Criminal damage in the unit block of South Griffin.
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell.
Forgery and theft in the 700 block of South.
Reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID by a convicted felon at the Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding in the 1200 block of Garden.
Battery and criminal damage in the unit block of Tillman. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Driving while suspended in the unit block of Donna Drive, Oakwood. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the unit block of Donna Drive, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 16500 block of East 1200 North Road, Westville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of South Main, Rankin.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
