Incidents reported to the police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Winter Park, 900 E. Winter Ave.
Telephone harassment in the 500 block of Monteray.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of North State.
Driving under the influence at North Jackson and Seminary.
Domestic battery in the 1300 block of Chandler.
Criminal trespass to vehicle at Walnut and Townsend.
Arson investigation in the 100 block of Delaware.
Robbery in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Oak.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 800 block of Johnson.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Robinson.
Aggravated battery at La Potosina, 215 S. Gilbert.
Theft in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Theft in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Driving while suspended at Route 1 and 900 North, Westville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery at Sheridan and Williams. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Burglary to residence in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue, Danville.
Assault in the 12800 block of East 2030 North, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive, Oakwood.
Driving while suspended in the 2200 block of North Henning, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) and possession of a controlled substance at mile marker 206 of I-74, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Friday:
Possession of meth at East and North, Rossville.
Domestic battery and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of Oakwood, Danville.
Domestic battery and obstructing in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Danville.
