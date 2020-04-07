Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Battery in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Assault in the 1500 block of Edgewood.
Driving under the influence at Bowman and Williams.
Wanted on a warrant at College and Sager. A woman was arrested.
Theft at Danville Grocery, 1814 E. Main.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 300 block of Harvey.
Residential burglary and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Commercial.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Chandler. A man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage at Danville Mass Transit, 101 N. Jackson.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Commercial.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Garden.
Theft in the 1300 block of Grant.
Forgery at Vibrant Credit Union, 323 N. Gilbert.
Residential burglary in the 400 block of Bryan.
Illegal dumping in the 900 block of Kimber.
Tuesday:
Driving after suspension at Main and Crawford.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Main, Henning.
Identity theft in the 15800 block of South Markley, Danville.
Theft from a vehicle in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue, Allerton.
Theft in the 1400 block of U.S. 150, Oakwood.
Tuesday:
Domestic dispute in the 18300 block of Barnridge Road, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
