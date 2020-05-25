Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Friday:
Theft in the 600 block of Harmon.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Edgewood. A man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm and criminal damage in the unit block of South State.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Reckless discharge in the 500 block of Meade.
Saturday:
Burglary in the unit block of Logan Terrace.
Aggravated battery at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on warrant in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Theft in the 900 block of North Vermilion.
Driving while suspended at English and Lorraine. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fairchild and Baldwin.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1405 N. Bowman.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of West Roselawn.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Oak.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Chandler.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Possession of meth in the 500 block of Spelter. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Trespassing in the 200 block of Grace.
Recovered property in the 300 block of North Oregon.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Driving while license suspended at North Bowman and Crestview Drive.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Disorderly conduct and assault in the 200 block of North Scott, Oakwood.
Theft in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Burglary in the 200 block of Maple, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
