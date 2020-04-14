Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Towed motor vehicle at Douglas Park, 520 S. Bowman.
Disorderly conduct at Popeye’s, 3530 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Probation violation in the 200 block of Fowler. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Meadow.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1300 block of Parkview. A woman was arrested.
Missing person in the 500 block of Grant. Missing is Tirana I. Benedict.
Tuesday:
Driving after suspension at Winterview Park, 1200 E. Winter.
Prowler in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Domestic dispute in the 11900 block of East 2130 North, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of Benson, Tilton.
Burglary in the 600 block of Vance, Danville.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 14200 block of North 1020 East, Fairmount.
Tuesday:
Theft in the unit block of Patty Drive, Oakwood.
Possession of a controlled substance at North State and Lynn Drive, Westville.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Friday, 1:15 p.m. — At North Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue, involving Darius A. Barrett of Danville, Demonte K. Price of Danville and Rachelle N. Strader of Danville. Barrett was cited for improper passing upon meeting an approaching vehicle and no proof of insurance.
Friday, 2:57 p.m. — At 1824 E. Main St., involving Thomas J. Chokey of Danville, and Ronald M. Jones of Danville. Chokey was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, 9:15 p.m. — At Shake Rag Road and County Road 2650 N, involving Cameron I. Branch of Danville, and Stephanie M. Branch of Danville. Cameron Branch was cited for driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Denmark Road, involving Dylan M. Warner of Danville, and unnamed Rossville resident. Warner was cited for following too closely.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
